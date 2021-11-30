Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD, TFRD Battle of the Badges game this weekend

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue will play off in the annual Battle of the Badges hockey game this weekend.

It’s hosted at the Huntington Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for the tenth annual Battle of the Badges are $20 and cover the 3:00 p.m. TPD/TFRD game as well as the 7:15 p.m. Walleye game. A portion of each ticket benefits the police and fire department charities.

You can purchase tickets here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Bond set for man accused of N. Erie St. shooting
Current snow emergencies by county
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
An investigation is underway at the Franklin Park Mall after Toledo Police said a bullet hole...
Bullet hole found in car at Franklin Park Mall

Latest News

Moment of Science: Aurora Borealis
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike
Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd is set to retire from the department on Dec. 10.
TFRD Chief Byrd set to retire, take new spot with city
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. sentenced to 2 years probation in assault case