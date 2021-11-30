TPD, TFRD Battle of the Badges game this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue will play off in the annual Battle of the Badges hockey game this weekend.

It’s hosted at the Huntington Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for the tenth annual Battle of the Badges are $20 and cover the 3:00 p.m. TPD/TFRD game as well as the 7:15 p.m. Walleye game. A portion of each ticket benefits the police and fire department charities.

You can purchase tickets here.

