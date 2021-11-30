Walleye collect teddy bears for local children in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of children in Lucas County will get a little something extra thanks to the Toledo Walleye and their fans.

The team hosted its annual Teddy Bear Toss during Friday’s game, where fans flung teddy bears onto the ice after the Walleye’s first goal.

Friday’s total was 4,506 teddy bears, all heading to local children in need.

Tyler Clark, Manager of Promotions & Game Presentation for the Walleye, said the total is one of the three best in the history of the event.

“We’re very thrilled with the turnout,” Clark said. “This will probably be one of our top three teddy bear tosses of all time, so thank you to Toledo, and we’re excited that all these kids will have the opportunity to take home these bears for the holiday season.”

The teddy bears are going to Lucas County Children Services, the Toledo Police Department, and the Salvation Army.

