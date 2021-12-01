12/1/21: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower or drizzle. High 47. TONIGHT: Becoming breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Low 42. THURSDAY: Windy with a slight chance for a shower. Early clouds will give way to sunshine. High 57. Winds may gust up to 35 mph. EXTENDED: Chance for a bit of snow Friday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s during the afternoon. Dry Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 40. Showers likely Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny Monday with a slight chance for a snow shower or flurry. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Snow mixing with rain is likely next Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

