Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/1/21: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Spotty showers today, windy Thursday, then getting into a more active pattern.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower or drizzle. High 47. TONIGHT: Becoming breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Low 42. THURSDAY: Windy with a slight chance for a shower. Early clouds will give way to sunshine. High 57. Winds may gust up to 35 mph. EXTENDED: Chance for a bit of snow Friday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s during the afternoon. Dry Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 40. Showers likely Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny Monday with a slight chance for a snow shower or flurry. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Snow mixing with rain is likely next Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike

Latest News

12/1/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
12/1/21: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Mild Start To December
December 1st Weather Forecast
December 1st Weather Forecast
December 1st Weather Forecast
11/30/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/30/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast