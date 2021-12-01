BG Police investigating theft from city payment drop box

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating after someone stole contents from a drop box at the City Administrative Services Building on Tuesday.

The dropbox is used to allow city residents to drop off utility payments, income tax payments, and various other city-related items.

Officials are advising anyone who dropped off anything in the box between 8 a.m.-12 a.m. to make a report by calling 419-352-1131. They also recommend visiting the Ohio Attorney General’s website for information on identity theft prevention measures.

Anyone with information regarding who may be responsible for this theft should contact Detective Matt Robinson at 419-352-1131.

Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

