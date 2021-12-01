Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

BG Police investigating theft from city payment drop box

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating after someone stole contents from a drop box at the City Administrative Services Building on Tuesday.

The dropbox is used to allow city residents to drop off utility payments, income tax payments, and various other city-related items.

Officials are advising anyone who dropped off anything in the box between 8 a.m.-12 a.m. to make a report by calling 419-352-1131. They also recommend visiting the Ohio Attorney General’s website for information on identity theft prevention measures.

Anyone with information regarding who may be responsible for this theft should contact Detective Matt Robinson at 419-352-1131.

Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike
TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment

Latest News

Theresa Gavarone
Race for Congressional seat heating up as Gavarone announces run
Gavarone declares for Congressional run in District 9
Gavarone declares for Congressional run in District 9
Licensing for dogs for 2022 is now open.
Dog licensing available for 2022
Eichenberg resigns from TPS Board of Education