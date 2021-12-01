Traffic
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn Garver/KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KHOU) - A woman in Texas is warning others after she watched a red-tailed hawk swoop down to try and grab her Chihuahua.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Little Lola is cute, cuddly and very curious.

At just 4 pounds and 12 weeks old, the little pup’s young life was almost cut short last week.

“I didn’t even see it until it was right on top of her,” said Lola’s owner Kathryn Garver. “That’s how fast it happened.”

Garver was watching Lola as she explored their front yard when the hawk suddenly swooped in and tried to grab her.

“There was nothing I could’ve done to have stopped it,” she said. “Because I didn’t see it until it was already. She would’ve already been gone.”

She said it happened so fast that Garver thought that the hawk had gotten Lola.

“It felt like he was right there and just, it was so fast,” she said.

Garver, a few feet away, sprinted toward it, and the hawk was unsuccessful.

“I don’t know if it’s that she ran so fast or that it saw me,” Garver said.

The Wildlife Center of Texas wants pet owners to know that while hawk attacks can happen, they said it’s rare.

“It’s a possibility that the hawk could’ve grabbed the dog and could’ve done some damage, possibly even killed the dog, but this is a very rare occurrence for hawks,” said Brooke Yahney, a manager at the center.

They said owners should be careful at all times because predators can come in many forms.

“All kinds of wildlife and also domestic pets,” Yahney said. “Like if a large dog was off leash in the neighborhood, that’s obviously a threat for that small dog and that’s obviously more likely also.”

A threat that sadly, Garver knows firsthand.

She said her other pup Cassie, a 14-year-old Chihuahua, was killed last year by the neighbor’s dog.

“She was at their fence barking and the other dog, from the hole that they had dug, reached in, grabbed her and took her, and mauled her to death,” she said.

Garver said they’ve seen hawks nearby all the time, so she’s already protective. But with this most recent attempt, Lola is never leaving her sight.

“Watch them like a hawk,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

