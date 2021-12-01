Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
December 1st Weather Forecast

Mild Start To December
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next few days will have frequent cloud cover and the chance for some afternoon drizzle today and tomorrow. There is a chance for a few morning snow showers and mid-day light rain on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 40s today, middle 50s tomorrow, and low to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday. A storm system will stay mainly north of our area on Sunday which will allow us to warm back into the middle 40s with showers likely. Colder air will arrive for the first half of next week. Another storm system is expected to track into the Ohio Valley Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. The current track would give us all or mostly snow. This is something that will have to be monitored as snow accumulation and slick roads are possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

