Dog licensing available for 2022

Licensing for dogs for 2022 is now open.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dog licensing for 2022 is open now through Jan. 31. Licensing after that date will have a penalty of $25 per dog.

Ohio Law says anyone who owns, keeps or harbors a dog older than 3 months must register their dog with the Lucas County Auditor. Failure to register is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $100.

A one-year dog tag costs $25 per dog, a three-year dog tag costs $75 per dog, and a permanent dog tag costs $250 per dog.

Dog tags can be purchased online using the Auditor’s online dog tag order site; in person at participating agencies; or by mail to Anita Lopez, Lucas County Auditor, Attn: Dog Tag, One Government Center, Suite 700, Toledo, 43604.

Payments may be made by cash, check, or credit card. Checks need to be payable to the agency where purchased. Payment options vary at each location tags are sold. Participating agencies may charge an administrative fee of $0.75 per application.

