Eichenberg resigns from TPS Board of Education

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stephanie Eichenberg announced she will be stepping down as a member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education on December 15.

Eichenberg, a Bowsher graduate who has two daughters in the TPS system, was first elected to the Board in 2016.

The Board is searching for a candidate to fulfill the remainder of Eichenberg’s two-year term. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Interested parties should either send a letter of interest and resume to TPS Treasurer Ryan Stechschulte, 1609 N. Summit St., Toledo, 43604, ATTN: Board Applicant, or email rstechsc@tps.org, subject Board Applicant.

