Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Eichenberg resigns from TPS Board of Education

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stephanie Eichenberg announced she will be stepping down as a member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education on December 15.

Eichenberg, a Bowsher graduate who has two daughters in the TPS system, was first elected to the Board in 2016.

The Board is searching for a candidate to fulfill the remainder of Eichenberg’s two-year term. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Interested parties should either send a letter of interest and resume to TPS Treasurer Ryan Stechschulte, 1609 N. Summit St., Toledo, 43604, ATTN: Board Applicant, or email rstechsc@tps.org, subject Board Applicant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike
TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment

Latest News

Licensing for dogs for 2022 is now open.
Dog licensing available for 2022
The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium
“Santa’s Secret Star” playing at Ritter Planetarium
Fire closes lanes of Ohio Turnpike
Fire closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike
Fire closes lanes of Ohio Turnpike
Vehicle fire closes Ohio Turnpike