FIre closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike are closed between Perrysburg Township and Maumee after a vehicle caught fire overnight.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes just past US 20.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s website OHGo shows westbound lanes are blocked between I-75 and the Reynolds Road Interchange.

Eastbound lanes are unaffected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.