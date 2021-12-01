FIre closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike are closed between Perrysburg Township and Maumee after a vehicle caught fire overnight.
The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes just past US 20.
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s website OHGo shows westbound lanes are blocked between I-75 and the Reynolds Road Interchange.
Eastbound lanes are unaffected.
