Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One man injured in West Toledo shooting

Police are still searching for the suspect
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are seaching for a suspect who shot a man Wednesday morning in West Toledo.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Steeplechase Circle just after 9:20 a.m. They found the victim, a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike

Latest News

One injured in West Toledo shooting
One man injured in West Toledo shooting
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Theresa Gavarone
Race for Congressional seat heating up as Gavarone announces run
BG Police investigating theft from city payment drop box