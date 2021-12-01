One man injured in West Toledo shooting
Police are still searching for the suspect
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are seaching for a suspect who shot a man Wednesday morning in West Toledo.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Steeplechase Circle just after 9:20 a.m. They found the victim, a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not identified any suspects.
