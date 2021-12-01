Traffic
Race for Congressional seat heating up as Gavarone announces run

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local congressional race that’s been a run-away for the past few decades is now appearing to heat up.

The newly drawn boundaries for the 9th Congressional district are bringing new competition for Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who’s served in the seat for nearly four decades. Becoming a whole new district will mean a whole new race for Kaptur as she tries to win a 21st term.

“When I saw the lines I thought, I know these people, I’ve toured the businesses, I’ve met the people who live here,” said Ohio State Senator Theresa Gavarone.

Enter Gavarone, who announced on Tuesday that she’s running for the U.S. Congressional seat. She was appointed to the Ohio House in 2016. Gavarone says over the years she’s listened to people and believes they aren’t happy with what’s happening in Washington.

“They’re upset at the direction of our country. They’re upset at rising gas prices, skyrocketing inflation, government mandates,” said Gavarone.

Gavarone is actually new to the 9th Congressional District. She’s lived in Bowling Green for years and says she moved to Huron recently.

Kaptur’s campaign issued this statement Tuesday about this race and the new maps that are leading up to it:

“I think we need to pay attention, really pay attention to the people in this district and work with them on the issues that matter,” said Gavarone.

The other declared candidates in the race are J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton and Madison Gesiotta Gilbert, who lists her address as Sandusky.

13abc will be speaking with those candidates in the next few weeks.

