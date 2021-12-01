Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
More jurors seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting
One injured in West Toledo shooting
One man injured in West Toledo shooting
One injured in West Toledo shooting
One man injured in West Toledo shooting