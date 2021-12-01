Traffic
“Santa’s Secret Star” playing at Ritter Planetarium

The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium
The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium(University of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children will get a show at the University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium’s “Santa’s Secret Star.”

The show is featured at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17 and at 1 p.m on Saturdays through Dec. 18.

“Santa’s Secret Star” is a story about Santa and Rudolph learning how to find their way back to the North Pole using constellations. After Santa finishes his Christmas deliveries, he and his reindeer become lost. Without a compass, he and Rudolph turn to the constellations for help, and the stars lead them to the North Star, which guides them home.

Admission to the programs is $8 for adults and $6 for children, senior citizens and UToledo community members. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show.

