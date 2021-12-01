Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

St. Ursula Academy student wins $10K scholarship in Vax-2-School lottery

Other winners from Northwest Ohio announced on 2nd day of drawings
Jenna Lutz found out she is one of the recipients of a $10K scholarship in Ohio's Vax-2-School...
Jenna Lutz found out she is one of the recipients of a $10K scholarship in Ohio's Vax-2-School lottery.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When St. Ursula Academy junior Jenna Lutz heads off to college, she’ll have a head start with a $10,000 scholarship from Ohio’s Vax-2-School statewide lottery.

Jenna’s mom, Jenny, announced the news to her daughter when she arrived home Tuesday night.

“I was making dinner,” Jenny Lutz said. “My mom called and said, ‘Do you have 13 news on?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m making dinner. TVs are all off.’ And she said, ‘Well, they just announced Jenna Lutz of Toledo won the Vax-A-Million.’ I was like, ‘What? Oh my God!’”

“Well, I was a little confused at first, but it feels good. It’s great that I won, so that’s good,” added Jenna, who is 16 and a pitcher for the Arrows softball team. She plans to attend college and pursue softball as well as become a member of an R.O.T.C. program.

The Vax-2-School lottery is now open to anyone vaccinated ages 5-25. All this week, the state will award $10K college scholarships to 30 students each day. The money will be delivered in an Ohio 529 College Advantage Plan account.

On Friday, five Grand Prize $100,000 winners will be drawn. The deadline to apply for that drawing is Wednesday. To sign up, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police car
Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike
Theresa Gavarone
Gavarone announces run against Kaptur in re-shaped 9th district

Latest News

Fire closes lanes of Ohio Turnpike
FIre closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike
Fire closes lanes of Ohio Turnpike
Vehicle fire closes Ohio Turnpike
The ceiling in the apartment Deshawn Easterling rents fell down on him twice.
Toledo man with disability speaking out against his apartment owner
Hair loss
Hair loss a temporary side effect post covid