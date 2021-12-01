St. Ursula Academy student wins $10K scholarship in Vax-2-School lottery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When St. Ursula Academy junior Jenna Lutz heads off to college, she’ll have a head start with a $10,000 scholarship from Ohio’s Vax-2-School statewide lottery.

Jenna’s mom, Jenny, announced the news to her daughter when she arrived home Tuesday night.

“I was making dinner,” Jenny Lutz said. “My mom called and said, ‘Do you have 13 news on?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m making dinner. TVs are all off.’ And she said, ‘Well, they just announced Jenna Lutz of Toledo won the Vax-A-Million.’ I was like, ‘What? Oh my God!’”

“Well, I was a little confused at first, but it feels good. It’s great that I won, so that’s good,” added Jenna, who is 16 and a pitcher for the Arrows softball team. She plans to attend college and pursue softball as well as become a member of an R.O.T.C. program.

The Vax-2-School lottery is now open to anyone vaccinated ages 5-25. All this week, the state will award $10K college scholarships to 30 students each day. The money will be delivered in an Ohio 529 College Advantage Plan account.

On Friday, five Grand Prize $100,000 winners will be drawn. The deadline to apply for that drawing is Wednesday. To sign up, click here.

