Toledo man with disability speaking out against his apartment owner

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deshawn Easterling was in his apartment bathroom on July 9th when the ceiling collapsed on him.

“I blacked out, hit the right side of my face onto the sink. Blacked out, woke up about an hour or two later, and noticed I was on the ground... Now I am on about three different pain medicines and a permanent pain patch on my back to control my headaches and pain,” says Easterling.

He says it took several weeks before even getting a response from management at Beal Properties, which owns the building his apartment is in.

Then 4 months later, the same thing happens again.

“Three nights ago another ceiling fell on my head, which took them up until today to try to fix,” said Easterling.

Easterling says the unfixed damage in his apartment has caused a loss of business with his fashion line.

On the company website, Beal Properties says ‘Our work speaks for itself,’ and has reviews posted saying they are responsive and reliable.

But some reviews left on the Better Business Bureau’s website call the company “slum lords” and urge people not to rent from them.

13abc reached out to Beal Properties but has not yet received a response.

