Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment

The teacher threatened to harm a 5th grader with a bottle.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPS school leaders say on Monday a teacher at Whittier Elementary made an inappropriate comment to a student.

The fifth grader reported the incident to the school’s assistant principal at the end of the school day and an investigation is now underway.

“Toledo Public Schools holds all staff members to the highest professional standards, especially when interacting with students.,” said Deputy Superintendent James Gant.

The outcome of the investigation will determine if the teacher faces disciplinary action.

In audio the mother of the child recorded of a meeting between her, the teacher and a principle, the teacher appears to admit to threatening the child with a bottle the student was playing with, saying, “I said I would stick it up your butt.”

