12/2: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A light rain/snow mix is possible during our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash -- a dusting to 1/2″ max for Toledo -- with highs in the 40s, though winds will lighten up considerably compared to today’s 40mph gusts! Another spike to the 50s is in the works for Sunday, ahead of our next system. So far, it’s looking like rain late Sunday, snow Monday, with very gusty winds heading into the new week. A few flurries and scattered snow showers will linger with highs dipping once again into the 30s through next midweek

