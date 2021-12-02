12/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and windy with gusts up to 35 mph. TONIGHT: Winds diminish and skies become cloudy again. Lows in the low 30s. FRIDAY: Snow is likely across much of the area during the morning, and some rain may mix in. Up to 1/2″ of snow is possible. Afternoon highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Rain will move in on Sunday, especially during the afternoon. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 50s, and it will also be breezy. The rain will continue into Sunday night before ending by early Monday morning. A few flurries possible on Monday with windy conditions, partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid-30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Rain and snow will be possible later in the day and especially on Tuesday night. Snow will also be possible on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s.

