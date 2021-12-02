Abortion case at the Supreme Court turns out local activists

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Supreme Court seems to be ready to uphold a controversial Mississippi abortion ban, but it’s not clear if that could eventually result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The court heard arguments on the law which would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Roberts seemed to be open to allowing states to ban abortions earlier in a pregnancy while leaving parts of Roe in place. Justice Brett Kavanaugh focused on the constitutional rights of states to make the decision on abortions.

The right to have an abortion has been law for nearly half a century, and the Supreme Court has upheld the Roe decision several times.

Local activists are also making their voices heard.

Wednesday afternoon, in front of Toledo’s federal courthouse, pro-life activists prayed for each Supreme Court justice. The court is hearing arguments about abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson case. A Mississippi law banning most abortions at 15 weeks is on the line, but pro-life activists hope it could also overturn Roe V. Wade. That would put the issue of abortion access into the hands of the states, rather than the federal government.

Religious groups across the country and here at home are making their voices heard.

“We’re very hopeful that this indeed will overturn Roe V Wade, return this question back to the states, where it belongs, and allow the people to have a voice in these decisions,” says Peter Range, director of Life & Justice for Catholic Charities with the diocese of Toledo.

As the pro-life group gathered in front of the federal courthouse, there were no counter protests there, but many local pro choice activists joined thousands in Washington D.C., on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Pro-life activists also chanted in the capitol, with beliefs shared by those on the sidewalks of Toledo.

“I feel like the Supreme Court has an opportunity here, especially with three new justices who were appointed by President Donald Trump that this will be an opportunity to actually look at Roe V Wade, see that it was wrongly decided, and make right what was made wrong,” says Range.

The pro-life group eventually moved to the front of Capital Care, Toledo’s only abortion clinic. There, they were greeted by a small cadre of pro-choice activists, who also have their eyes on the current composition of the Supreme Court.

“I’m particularly concerned about this case because we’ve seen conservatives pack the court with the intention of overturning Roe v. Wade,” says pro-choice activist Alice Schyllander.

Now that oral arguments have ended, the justices will confer in private to decide the case. We can’t expect to hear the results of that debate for several weeks, or even months.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.