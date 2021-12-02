Traffic
Application period closing for COVID business relief grants

Application periods are closing at the end of the week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Application periods for state grants for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are closing at the end of the week.

Millions of dollars are available through the Food and Beverage Establishment Grant, Lodging Grant, Entertainment Venue Grant, and New Small Business Grant.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday. Information about each of the grant programs and links to apply are available at InvestingInOhiosFuture.Ohio.Gov.

