Application period closing for COVID business relief grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Application periods for state grants for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are closing at the end of the week.

Millions of dollars are available through the Food and Beverage Establishment Grant, Lodging Grant, Entertainment Venue Grant, and New Small Business Grant.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday. Information about each of the grant programs and links to apply are available at InvestingInOhiosFuture.Ohio.Gov.

