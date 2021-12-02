Cold-weather myths, explained

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perhaps you’ve heard that a certain caterpillar can predict the weather? Or that a cup of coffee is the best way to stay warm on a wintry day? Let’s shed some light on these common cold-weather myths.

A common piece of folklore says that the stripes on a wooly worm indicate the severity of a coming winter, but those little guys didn’t go through the schooling that meteorologists did. Instead, the National Weather Service says the stripes on the wooly worm simply indicate how long it’s been feeding, its age, and species.

On a wintry day, many people like to warm up with a cup of coffee or maybe even a glass of whiskey. But if you’re going to be spending time outside in the cold, you may want to avoid those beverages.

The National Weather Service also tells us that caffeine constricts your blood vessels, making it more difficult to warm the outer layers of your body. Meanwhile, alcohol reduces shivering, which is actually a way your body tries to stay warm. Instead, sip on something like hot chocolate or even a cup of warm water.

On that note, remember that staying hydrated keeps you warm. It does so by increasing the volume of your blood and therefore improving your circulation, bringing warm blood out to your cold fingers and toes faster. So just like in the summer heat, be sure to drink plenty of fluids before spending time outside in the cold.

Reporting in West Toledo, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

