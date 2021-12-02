Traffic
Inside a COVID-19 ICU in Ohio’s pandemic hotspot

Bryan hospital COVID
Bryan hospital COVID
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Williams County has the highest rates of COVID positivity in the state of Ohio. There are three small hospitals including Bryan.

All are currently filled to capacity with COVID patients and now they don’t have the ability to transfer critically ill patients to larger hospitals in Toledo and Fort Wayne because they’re closed to transports. These metro hospitals are also filled with COVID patients.

“So, we’re taking care of max capacity of ICU Vents that we can handle. Calling in extra people to work extra shifts to take care of those,” says Dr. Steve Bumb, M.D., the hospitalist at Bryan Hospital. “But it also overflows into other illnesses because all the hospitals are not taking transfers and you need an interventional neurologist for a stroke. And you need to go to St. Vincent’s. We may not be able to get you there.”

