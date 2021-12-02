Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

MI victim visited UT as potential football recruit days before school shooting

16-year-old tweeted picture from Glass Bowl days before he was shot and killed
Tate Myre, 16, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, was in Toledo during the Rockets...
Tate Myre, 16, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, was in Toledo during the Rockets football game against the Akron Zips, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the four students shot and killed in Oxford, Michigan, was in Toledo days before a 15-year-old suspect opened fire inside his high school.

Tate Myre, 16, was a potential UT Rocket football recruit. One of his final Tweets shows him standing on the field at the Glass Bowl during the Rockets home game against the Akron Zips Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Myre wrote, “Has a great time at the Toledo game yesterday. Thank you Toledo Football for the invite.”

On November 29, Myre was among those shot and killed at his high school in Michigan.

The University of Toledo athletic department released this statement, “We express our deepest condolences to the family of Tate Myre and the entire Oxford community. Everybody spoke highly of Tate and he couldn’t have had a better reputation as a person and as a football player. This is a tragic loss of young lives.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Current snow emergencies by county

Latest News

The group gathered on the day SCOTUS heard arguments on a case that some believe could overturn...
Abortion case at the Supreme Court turns out local activists
health officials don’t know much about the new variant, creating concern.
NW Ohio hospitals bursting at the seams with COVID patients
abortion
Local activism on SCOTUS abortion case
New Youth and Parks Department ready for expanded programs in Toledo next year