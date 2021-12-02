MI victim visited UT as potential football recruit days before school shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the four students shot and killed in Oxford, Michigan, was in Toledo days before a 15-year-old suspect opened fire inside his high school.

Tate Myre, 16, was a potential UT Rocket football recruit. One of his final Tweets shows him standing on the field at the Glass Bowl during the Rockets home game against the Akron Zips Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Myre wrote, “Has a great time at the Toledo game yesterday. Thank you Toledo Football for the invite.”

On November 29, Myre was among those shot and killed at his high school in Michigan.

The University of Toledo athletic department released this statement, “We express our deepest condolences to the family of Tate Myre and the entire Oxford community. Everybody spoke highly of Tate and he couldn’t have had a better reputation as a person and as a football player. This is a tragic loss of young lives.”

