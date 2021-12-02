New Youth and Parks Department ready for expanded programs in Toledo next year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s youth and parks department is getting a big shot in the arm as we head into 2022. Now we’re starting to see what that might look like.

That includes thinking about parks and summer plans even as snow has already started falling.

You so often hear about violence in the City of Toledo that just this year hit a record homicide rate. If kids have something to do, other things to keep them occupied and have a foundation built then hopefully those numbers will decrease.

There were all kinds of youth recreation programs offered in 2021 that were previously dormant in Toledo for several years. The hope is to offer even more next year.

“I honestly believe the administration and council is committed to improving our parks and making it a foundational piece of the city’s revitalization,” said Joe Fausnaugh, Toledo’s new Director of Parks and Youth Services.

Fausnaugh is the city’s first ever Director of Parks and Youth Services.

Goal one is to build off last year’s increased programming with a boost from the American Rescue Act dollars from the federal government.

“So that we can put this money to the great use for our citizens. So in 2022 we’ll utilize that money to improve to on the ground facility in many of our parks,” said Fausnaugh.

“It’s very rare that anyone coming into an organization that can actually start from scratch and build a department from the bottom up,” said Dr. Cecelia Adams, Toledo City Council.

Toledo youth programs served about 18,000 kids last summer with things like camps, theater and sports. Applications will go out in mid-December for vendors to offer even more programs and more chances to give kids a good foundation.

“I don’t believe for one second that our situation with our adults shooting and killing each other didn’t start when these people were young and didn’t have the support that they needed. They grew up angry and now they’re angry adults and they have weapons,” said Dr. Adams.

The actual youth programs are planned for May. There was some discussion about how to make this programming year-round. Nothing firm has been put together but there is a firm commitment to keeping things humming along for the summer.

