NW Ohio hospitals bursting at the seams with COVID patients

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fourth surge of COVID is hitting hospitals in NW Ohio.

And while people are understandably COVID weary, they do need to know that the situation is so serious that regardless of what medical condition you have, it may take some time to find you an open bed at any of the area hospitals.

This is the root of the message that hospitals have had all during the pandemic.

They need to conserve medical staff and space so that patients have someone to treat that heart attack, stroke, or a broken arm.

And if they’re filled with patients with COVID as they are now, those resources are thin.

No one will ever be turned away from a local medical facility for treatment.

However, they may have to go to a facility they may not choose or wait for hours to be seen depending on the emergency.

Hospital administrators say we’re really just at the beginning of this latest surge as the holiday season is just getting started.

And at this point in the pandemic of the unvaccinated, they have a long road ahead as some areas have less than 40-percent of their communities unvaccinated.

