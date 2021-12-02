St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incident during a high school basketball game Tuesday night has led to the suspension of a St. Francis player, the school announced.

While the announcement from the school doesn’t go into detail about what happened, a video tweeted out shows a St. Francis player and Scott player both battling for a rebound. When they both fall to the floor, the St. Francis player lands on top of the Scott player and apparently throw a punch.

The player in question has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities by Knights coach Jamie Kachmarik.

The full statement from St. Francis is below.

After being made aware of an incident at the St. Francis vs. Scott basketball game Tuesday evening, Coach Kachmarik has indefinitely suspended the player in question from all team activities. This behavior is not consistent with who we are at St. Francis de Sales. We have been in communication Coach Craig from Scott High School, who was a long time assistant coach at St. Francis, and the athletic director. Officials were unaware of this incident when it happened at the game so punishment will not necessarily be imposed from the state level. However, we have chosen to contact the OHSAA to self-report. In accordance with the rules from the state on fighting, we have self-imposed a suspension of at least four games for the player.

