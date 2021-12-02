St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incident during a high school basketball game Tuesday night has led to the suspension of a St. Francis player, the school announced.
While the announcement from the school doesn’t go into detail about what happened, a video tweeted out shows a St. Francis player and Scott player both battling for a rebound. When they both fall to the floor, the St. Francis player lands on top of the Scott player and apparently throw a punch.
The player in question has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities by Knights coach Jamie Kachmarik.
The full statement from St. Francis is below.
