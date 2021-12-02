Two Secret Santas give 100 Maumee children Christmas gifts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today students from Maumee High School got to work packing presents for a local couple that gives gifts to children in need as Secret Santas. The couple has been giving presents away for the past 9 years.

“It may not be the items the child would ask for if they were going and sitting on Santa’s lap, but they have something under the tree, something there for them on Christmas morning,” says one of the Secret Santas.

The anonymous gift-giver went on to say, “I was raised as a child with not a lot. My mother always volunteered. My mother always provided. She was the one always baking the cookies and doing things. So I was kind of raised that you help each other out.”

The Secret Santa encourages others to give. She uses savvy shopping techniques so that she can buy as many gifts as possible while spending little money.

“Khols cash, the penny rewards, and different things. That money that you earn is free, is given to you. I can use that to buy gifts, and the gifts they aren’t costing me anything,” says the Secret Santa.

Charles Coffman is a 10th grader, he says if he were less fortunate he would want someone to help.

“If you were a kid and didn’t have anything for the holidays, or even open up one gift. you would feel really sad. So it’s really great to know you are helping out someone in need,” says Coffman.

McKenna Wales is a senior, and she says this experience showed her it is easy to give back, and more people should.

“It’s really simple. Like at Franklin Park you can grab a ticket and start giving gifts to people. Or even if there is someone you know that is not a fortunate as you, you can just buy them a gift.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.