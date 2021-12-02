Traffic
USPS offering Pen Pal Project to classrooms across the country

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new opportunity is available to students in third through fifth grades through the U.S. Postal Service and WeAreTeachers, giving kids the opportunity to form relationships with other kids through the USPS Pen Pal Project.

The project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the U.S. with a chance to partner with a matched classroom. Each classroom will receive a USPS Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards, and envelopes.

U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers are invited to join The USPS Pen Pal Project. More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, is available at WeAreTeachers.com.

