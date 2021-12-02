USPS offering Pen Pal Project to classrooms across the country

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new opportunity is available to students in third through fifth grades through the U.S. Postal Service and WeAreTeachers, giving kids the opportunity to form relationships with other kids through the USPS Pen Pal Project.

The project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the U.S. with a chance to partner with a matched classroom. Each classroom will receive a USPS Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards, and envelopes.

U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers are invited to join The USPS Pen Pal Project. More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, is available at WeAreTeachers.com.

