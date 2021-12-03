Authorities investigating alleged school threat in Ida

IDA, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Ida, Michigan, are investigating an alleged threat made by a student on a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from Superintendent Sandy Kreps, the student is confined to their home. The letter also said the student and parents are being cooperative with law enforcement.

“Please reassure your children that we are doing everything we can to keep our schools safe,” Kreps said in the letter. “We appreciate their diligence in reporting anything that they see or hear that could be harmful.”

