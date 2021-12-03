Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Authorities investigating alleged school threat in Ida

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDA, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Ida, Michigan, are investigating an alleged threat made by a student on a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from Superintendent Sandy Kreps, the student is confined to their home. The letter also said the student and parents are being cooperative with law enforcement.

“Please reassure your children that we are doing everything we can to keep our schools safe,” Kreps said in the letter. “We appreciate their diligence in reporting anything that they see or hear that could be harmful.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott
Tate Myre, 16, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, was in Toledo during the Rockets...
Michigan shooting victim made football recruiting visit to UT days before tragedy
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
Bryan hospital COVID
Inside a COVID-19 ICU in Ohio’s pandemic hotspot

Latest News

Hope for the Holidays: Salvation Army Maj. Tom Duperree
Hope for the Holidays: Salvation Army Maj. Tom Duperree
Hope for the Holidays: BG
Hope for the Holidays: BG Salvation Army
Police search for evidence after one man was shot on Thursday, Dec. 2.
One man shot late Thursday
All 8 hospitals in Lucas County were on an EMS bypass December 2, 2021, because of a surge in...
Toledo firefighters urge community to only call 911 if it’s a true emergency