Come donate toys at Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Hope for the Holidays toy drive is live and ready for you to donate toys for children in need, through 6:30 p.m. today.

All toys should be new and unwrapped. You can drop off your donation at the 13abc studios, 4247 Dorr St. Enter the drive-thru on Dorr St., with the exit on Richards.

The donation drive-thru is now open through 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. (WTVG)

There will be plenty of special guests throughout the day, including visits from the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye, local businesses, and an extra special guest straight from the North Pole.

The Hope for the Holidays Drive Thru Bash has officially kicked off here at our 13abc studios on Dorr Street (and in Findlay and Bowling Green)! Bring your new, unwrapped toys to any of our locations all day long!! pic.twitter.com/GBCocvUg6Z — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) December 3, 2021

Drop-off locations are also available at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Bowling Green, and the Salvation Army in Findlay.

We are in full swing with our toy PLUS we just had our first Santa appearance! #HopeForTheHolidays #HFTF pic.twitter.com/7p6qsWbP0j — Justin Billau (@photogbillau) December 3, 2021

