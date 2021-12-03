Come donate toys at Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash!
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Hope for the Holidays toy drive is live and ready for you to donate toys for children in need, through 6:30 p.m. today.
All toys should be new and unwrapped. You can drop off your donation at the 13abc studios, 4247 Dorr St. Enter the drive-thru on Dorr St., with the exit on Richards.
There will be plenty of special guests throughout the day, including visits from the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye, local businesses, and an extra special guest straight from the North Pole.
Drop-off locations are also available at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Bowling Green, and the Salvation Army in Findlay.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.