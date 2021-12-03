December 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain and snow are possible through 1pm today. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the low 40s. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the middle 40s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the middle 50s. There is a chance of rain Sunday evening. Rain is likely overnight into early Monday morning. Temperatures will drop on Monday with strong winds. Wind gusts around 45 mph are possible. Light snow is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A warming trend will develop late next week.

