Homicide investigation underway in McComb killing

MCCOMB, Ohio (WTVG) - The death of a man found Tuesday on the 200 block of E. Perrin Ave. has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Hancock Sheriff’s Office, the body was reported to authorities shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Corner’s Office, and a search warrant was executed at the address Friday.

The victim was identified as Sebastian Hernandez, 44, of McComb. The Sheriff’s office referred to Hernandez as a “Mexican International”.

At this time no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

