How street violence affects students in the classroom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many kids are going to school reeling after a record high homicides, and Toledo Public School leaders are helping students cope with the trauma.

The Executive Director of Student Intervention and Supports, Heather Baker says the grim reality of kids seeing a murder, hearing gunshots or learning a family member or friend was killed impacts school. She says kids bring those emotions into the classroom.

