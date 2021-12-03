Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

How street violence affects students in the classroom

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many kids are going to school reeling after a record high homicides, and Toledo Public School leaders are helping students cope with the trauma.

The Executive Director of Student Intervention and Supports, Heather Baker says the grim reality of kids seeing a murder, hearing gunshots or learning a family member or friend was killed impacts school. She says kids bring those emotions into the classroom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPS school leaders say a teacher used graphic language to threaten a student
Whittier Elementary teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate comment
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
One injured in West Toledo shooting
One man injured in West Toledo shooting
The ceiling in the apartment Deshawn Easterling rents fell down on him twice.
Toledo man with disability speaking out against his apartment owner
A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott

Latest News

Toledo Public Schools help students deal with trauma from witnessing violence
Toledo Public Schools helping kids cope with street violence
The event raises money for the Arthritis Foundation
Jingle Bell Run in Perrysburg will raise critical funding for the Arthritis Foundation
Satellite imagery from September 10, 2021 shows algal bloom overspreading the western basin of...
Lake Erie Advocates drop from lawsuit, say it doesn’t do enough for Lake
Gary Jones hired to be next Mud Hens manager
Gary Jones hired to be next Mud Hens manager