Jingle Bell Run in Perrysburg will raise critical funding for the Arthritis Foundation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arthritis affects tens of millions of Americans. According to the Arthritis Foundation, it is the number one cause of disability in this country. An upcoming event in Perrysburg is aimed at helping fund research and one day find a cure.

Janice Jercovich says her 4-year-old daughter Giuliana is like a lot of kids her age. “Giuliana loves to have fun. She loves to smile and ride her bike and play with her siblings. She also likes to bake.”

But she’s also faced a lot of serious challenges in her young life. Giuliana was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis last year.

“She started with a swollen finger . It took a few months to figure out exactly what was going on and by the time we did figure it out she had arthritis in her neck and knee too.” The arthritis in her neck was especially problematic. “When she was first diagnosed she couldn’t lay down to sleep because of the arthritis in her neck, so for months she had to sleep sitting up.”

Giuliana gets injections every week, takes various medications and goes for aquatic physical therapy. “Giuliana is lucky her medicine is working and she’s been doing well for the last six months.”

The Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Run will be held at Levis Commons later this month. Giuliana is the youth honoree.

The event provides critical dollars for research and advocacy. Dr. Edward Goldberger is a rheumatologist at the Toledo Clinic’s Arthritis Associates. He’s also been a part of the Jingle Bell Run for decades. “?The prognosis for these diseases is much better than it was 30 years ago. And that’s because we have a better understanding of the causes of some types of arthritis and advances in treatment. Eventually, we’d like to have a cure for arthritis. We’d also like to know better which drugs work for which people.”

Janice says the Arthritis Foundation also provides invaluable emotional support. “To meet with other moms who know what you’re going through. The worries you have, what life is like on a daily basis, is very helpful. It is hard to understand unless you are living it. “

The jingle bell run is set for Saturday, December 11th at Levis Commons. You can run or walk and you’re encouraged to appear in festive holiday gear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.