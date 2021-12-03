Jordan Vallejo carrying the Carey Blue Devils to the state championship game

CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) - This Saturday the Carey football program is competing the team’s first state title since 1975. A number of factors play a role in the Blue Devils success so far this season, especially senior running back Jordan Vallejo.

Vallejo started at running back in the Blue Devils second game of the season against Galion. Carey hasn’t lost a game since as opponents attempt to take down the 265 pound threat with very little success. Vallejo has rushed for 1,544 yards and 34 scores this year.

“It’s just great. You hit them about 3-4 times and it starts hurting. They get out of your way, they don’t want to do it over and over again. It just leads the way for more yards for me,” said Vallejo.

“I know if I was on an opposing team, I wouldn’t want to be tackling a 260 pounds for four quarters. Kids a beast. I’m so proud of where he’s (come from) at the beginning of the season to where he is now,” chimed in senior quarterback Derek Lonsway.

While his size is impressive, his growth outside of the sport that has caught everyone’s attention.

“I’ve been trying my best to fill a leadership role. I try my best to show the younger kids the ropes and what it takes to win.”

The Blue Devils hope to bring back a state championship on Saturday as they take on Coldwater.

