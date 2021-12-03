One man shot late Thursday
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday night in Toledo.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a gas station at N. Detroit and Central avenues late Thursday. According to Toledo Police, one adult man was taken to the hospital.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
