One man shot late Thursday

Police search for evidence after one man was shot on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Police search for evidence after one man was shot on Thursday, Dec. 2.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday night in Toledo.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a gas station at N. Detroit and Central avenues late Thursday. According to Toledo Police, one adult man was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

