Toledo Firefighters urge community to only call 911 if it’s a true emergency

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 1 in 4 people in intensive care units have tested positive for Covid-19. That’s according to the latest statewide data from the Ohio hospital association as of December 2, 2021.

Now, there is an urgent plea from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department: Only call 911 if it’s an absolute emergency. All 8 hospitals in Lucas County are once again on EMS bypass. That means, if you call 911 and get picked up by an ambulance, Lucas County Dispatch has to transfer you to whichever hospital has an immediate opening, not necessarily the one that is closest to you.

“What we want people to understand is that if you’re having a stroke, if you’re having chest pain, if you’re having difficulty breathing due to a medical condition, things that are emergent situations, we want you to definitely call 911. We’re not saying not to. What we’re trying to get across to folks is the hospitals right now is not the place to take somebody that has a cold, they have allergies, they skinned a knee, or something like that, things that you can take care of at home and care for, or contact your family physician or go to an urgent care. The urgent care is set up for those lesser important to lesser priority illnesses or injuries, so that’s – those are the places to go right now,” explains Pvt. Rahe.

According to Private Sterling Rahe with TFRD, it’s because of a surge in Covid cases filling ERs with people calling ambulances because they have symptoms.

“If you test positive for Covid, doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to go to the hospital,” says Pvt. Rahe. “Make sure that it’s a true emergency. Make sure that it’s something that you can’t manage on your own or again, through a family physician or urgent care.”

If the flood of 911 calls subsides, Pvt. Rahe says the hospitals could come off the EMS bypass and get emergency patients the care they need much faster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.