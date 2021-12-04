Traffic
12/3: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Dry Saturday, rain late Sunday, blustery Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Rain never dampened the spirits at our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash -- only 0.05″ of it at Toledo Express. What little rain we had will dry out with highs in the mid-40s and lots more sunshine Saturday... though the dry spell will be very short-lived. At least 1/4″ to 1/2″ more rain is on track for late Sunday, converting to a few snow showers once the wind rushes in Monday (40-50mph gusts possible). Highs will be kept to the mid-30s through the midweek, with a better chance for snow arriving Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

