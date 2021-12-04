Traffic
Come see the Winter Wonderland that is Kathy’s Christmas Attic!

By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kathy Issacs lives on the 200 block of Whittmore in East Toledo where she created a true Winter Wonderland in her attic!

“I love Christmas decorations - I just absolutely love them - and they’re so beautiful and so spiritual, it’s just wonderful,” Issacs Shres.

Kathy transformed her attic into a winter paradise with thousands of Christmas houses and decorations on display.

“There is thousands of little setups up here - there’s houses, there’s trains, there’s trees, people, animals, singing bears - we have it all up here!” Kathy laughs.

Throughout the years Kathy’s had hundreds of guests come through her doors to get a first-hand look at the Christmas extravaganza.

“They’re like “oh my God oh my God!” And that’s all they can say, they won’t stop saying it!” Issacs shares with a smile.

But the wonderland wasn’t built over night, she has been collecting decorations for over 35 years, one house at a time.

“It started out with one little tiny Christmas village in the dining room in one little corner,” says Issacs.

And a special addition to Kathy’s workshop goes beyond store-bough decor, Kathy builds hundreds of homemade houses right in her kilim in her basement.

“Anyone who would like to stop by is welcome to come and see it - just welcome to come and see it! Kathy shares, “It’s so awesome to see the kid’s faces light up - this day and age, they don’t light up a lot, but this - this lights up their eyes.”

If you’d like to stop by Kathy’s Christmas attic, you can email her here: kissacs2000@yahoo.com

