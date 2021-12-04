Traffic
The holiday trains are running at Wildwood

By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a holiday tradition for many: setting up a toy train around the Christmas tree. However, this season’s setup at Wildwood Metropark probably won’t fit under your tree.

The 46th Annual “Holidays at the Manor House” begins tomorrow, and for many years a big part of the experience has been the model trains in the basement. However, this year they’re setup nearby in Metroparks Hall, which is the old limo garage.

And with a bigger space, comes a setup that is 4 times larger than it was in the basement. So even if you’ve seen it before, you’ve never seen this rendition.

“All the trains and the buildings and the scenery are owned by individual members, and they come in and they setup,” said Ed Snyder, President of the Swanton Area Railroad & Model Club. “So you never see the same layout twice, because you never put anything back the same way twice. So it keeps it fresh and interesting.”

One of the coolest things about this model train setup is how many Toledo tidbits are scattered throughout it, including Tiedtke’s, the Jeep Plant, Libbey Glass, Champion Spark Plug, and, the latest landmark to appear in the Glass City.

“A new addition, brand, brand new, is the sunflower wall from that mural that’s getting national attention down there aside of the docks,” explained Snyder.

Another cool thing about this model train layout: it’s totally free to stop by and check it out! And people of all ages are sure to love it.

Snyder told us, “Little ones are always excited, but then you see a little bit older like young adults or teens, and they’re sitting there walking in like, ‘I’m here’, and then all of sudden they see the trains and for about 30 seconds they’re 12 again.”

“Holidays at the Manor House” goes from Saturday, December 4th through Sunday, December 12th. If you want to tour the festively decorated Manor House next door, you’ll need to make a reservation, but a reservation is not required to see the trains. You can make a reservation by calling 419-407-9810.

Masks are required indoors regardless of vaccination status, and you can stop by between 10 AM and 8 PM from December 4th through the 12th.

The model railroad was setup by the Swanton Area Railroad & Model Club, and if you’re interested in learning more about their organization, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/215502125714 or their website at www.swantontrainclub.com.

With this week’s Metroparks Meetup, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

