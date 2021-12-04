Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face

James and Jennifer Crumbley face 4 charges of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed 4 of his peers in a school shooting.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.(WILX)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of shooting and killing 4 of his schoolmates on November 30th, have been charged with involuntary homicide. A search is currently underway for the two.

Joshua Williams is an attorney and adjunct law professor at Adrian College.

“In this instance, there is enough evidence they believe to file involuntary manslaughter charges. In simplistic terms, it’s not murder as in you intended to kill someone. It’s that your actions led to the death of another and that you acted negligently,” says Williams.

Williams says following the school shooting in recent years, prosecutors are begging to crack down on the role of the parents of the shooters.

“When there are glaring signs that a child is in distress, that there is a chance for violence, especially school shootings. Prosecutors are starting to put a real obligation on the parents to make sure these firearms are secured,” says Williams.

James and Jennifer Williams were last seen on a zoom call at their son’s arraignment.

“When the parents are taken into custody they will have an opportunity to go in front of a judge and ask for bond. And one of the factors that is always used by defense attorneys is whether or not your client is cooperative.”

According to Williams, running away from the situation could potentially work against the couple.

“It looks bad when instead when you find out there are potential charges you abscond and stop communicating with your attorney that you obtained. That doesn’t look good on the parents,” says Williams.

In a statement, two attorneys who say they are representing the couple said, “They are not fleeing from law enforcement.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Tate Myre, 16, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, was in Toledo during the Rockets...
Michigan shooting victim made football recruiting visit to UT days before tragedy
Bryan hospital COVID
Inside a COVID-19 ICU in Ohio’s pandemic hotspot
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting

Latest News

Holiday Trains at Wildwood
The holiday trains are running at Wildwood
Eastsider creates winter wonderland in her attic.
Come see the Winter Wonderland that is Kathy’s Christmas Attic!
The organization was started in 2018
Pastor sex trafficking victim forms non-profit to empower others and help them heal
Happy Birthday, Lee!
Lee's birthday segment