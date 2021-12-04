Pastor sex trafficking victim forms non-profit to empower others and help them heal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She was sexually abused by three Toledo pastors, and now the victim has created a non-profit to empower others.

She testified against three high-profile pastors who were convicted of sexually abusing her.

After the case, 21-year-old Taniece Temple says she started her healing journey. In 2018 she founded Pretty, Loved and Destined, a non-profit organization that helps young girls who have been victimized.

“We support. We empower. We start off with the young girls like age 4 and up. So basically, each age bracket will have their own meeting for an hour. It’s based off a six-month plan. The goal is to get girls to live a healthy life,” said Taniece Temple.

Pretty, Loved and Destined is accepting applications.

