Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pastor sex trafficking victim forms non-profit to empower others and help them heal

The organization was started in 2018
The organization was started in 2018(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She was sexually abused by three Toledo pastors, and now the victim has created a non-profit to empower others.

She testified against three high-profile pastors who were convicted of sexually abusing her.

After the case, 21-year-old Taniece Temple says she started her healing journey. In 2018 she founded Pretty, Loved and Destined, a non-profit organization that helps young girls who have been victimized.

“We support. We empower. We start off with the young girls like age 4 and up. So basically, each age bracket will have their own meeting for an hour. It’s based off a six-month plan. The goal is to get girls to live a healthy life,” said Taniece Temple.

Pretty, Loved and Destined is accepting applications.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott
Tate Myre, 16, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, was in Toledo during the Rockets...
Michigan shooting victim made football recruiting visit to UT days before tragedy
Bryan hospital COVID
Inside a COVID-19 ICU in Ohio’s pandemic hotspot
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting

Latest News

Holiday Trains at Wildwood
The holiday trains are running at Wildwood
Eastsider creates winter wonderland in her attic.
Come see the Winter Wonderland that is Kathy’s Christmas Attic!
Happy Birthday, Lee!
Lee's birthday segment
"Happy Birthday, Lee"
Happy Birthday Lee