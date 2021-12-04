Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 45. TONIGHT: Building cloud cover. Low 28. SUNDAY: Rain arriving in the evening, and becoming breezy. High temperature after sunset of 55. MONDAY: Early morning high of 56, then temperatures fall to the low 30s by the evening. Windy through the day, with gusts approaching 50 mph. Morning rain with a few flurries are possible, otherwise cloudy.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.