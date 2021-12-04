Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Quiet Saturday, with bumpy weather Sunday and Monday.
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 45. TONIGHT: Building cloud cover. Low 28. SUNDAY: Rain arriving in the evening, and becoming breezy. High temperature after sunset of 55. MONDAY: Early morning high of 56, then temperatures fall to the low 30s by the evening. Windy through the day, with gusts approaching 50 mph. Morning rain with a few flurries are possible, otherwise cloudy.
