Tecumseh Public Schools postpones Winter Formal after threat

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a threat against the event, school officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers contacted school officials to make them aware of the threat, they said Saturday. They also said someone made the tip through the OK2SAY app, which is automatically investigated by state troopers and sent to other local authorities.

Police are still investigating. School officials said more information will be available Monday.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday. The ‘Snowflake Soiree’ will now happen on Dec. 11.

