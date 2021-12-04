Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tecumseh Public Schools postpones Winter Formal after threat

Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a...
Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a threat against the event, school officials said.(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a threat against the event, school officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers contacted school officials to make them aware of the threat, they said Saturday. They also said someone made the tip through the OK2SAY app, which is automatically investigated by state troopers and sent to other local authorities.

Police are still investigating. School officials said more information will be available Monday.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday. The ‘Snowflake Soiree’ will now happen on Dec. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face
Rash of local school threats, firearm incidents continue after MI school shooting
Police search for evidence after one man was shot on Thursday, Dec. 2.
One man shot late Thursday
A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott

Latest News

Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
Ethan Crumbley's parents during his arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Parents in custody after son charged in Oxford school shooting
Ethan Crumbley's parents during his arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Parents in custody after son charged in Oxford school shooting
Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday returns