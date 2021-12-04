Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for 73 customers in Toledo Saturday morning.

Residents who live in the following area are impacted:

Tracy Road from Florence Ave to 1663 Tracy Road

W. Foulkes Street from Tracy Road to 186 W. Foulkes Street

E Foulkes Street from Tracy Road to 36 E. Foulkes Street

W. Plumer Street from Tracy Road to 186 W. Plumer Street

E. Plumber Street from Tracy road to 154 Plumer Street

The advisory, which went into place Saturday December 4, 2021, is scheduled to expire Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 5pm.

Affected customers are advised to run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for at least 3 minutes for drinking and cooking.

Residents with any questions are encouraged to contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

