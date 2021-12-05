12/4: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 30. SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy with rain arriving during the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-50s will likely occur late Sunday evening as periods of rain and windy conditions persist for the overnight hours. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible. MONDAY: Some rain and snow showers will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Temps will be in the mid-40s around sunrise but then fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Winds gradually diminish Monday night but wind chills will still dip down into the teens. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Light snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday; a dusting up to 1/2″ will be possible. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid-30s. Cloudy Thursday with a small chance for a bit of rain or snow, highs around 40. Cloudy Friday with highs in the mid-40s and rain possible later in the day into Friday night. More rain possible Saturday with highs near 50.

