Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/4: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Windy and rainy later Sunday into Monday, then light snow possible Tuesday night.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 30. SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy with rain arriving during the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-50s will likely occur late Sunday evening as periods of rain and windy conditions persist for the overnight hours. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible. MONDAY: Some rain and snow showers will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Temps will be in the mid-40s around sunrise but then fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Winds gradually diminish Monday night but wind chills will still dip down into the teens. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Light snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday; a dusting up to 1/2″ will be possible. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid-30s. Cloudy Thursday with a small chance for a bit of rain or snow, highs around 40. Cloudy Friday with highs in the mid-40s and rain possible later in the day into Friday night. More rain possible Saturday with highs near 50.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face
Ethan Crumbley's parents during his arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Parents in custody after son charged in Oxford school shooting
Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott

Latest News

12/4: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/4: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Rain didn't dampen the spirits at our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash, and our next rain...
12/3: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast