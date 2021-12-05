Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.

Traffic
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Northeast Ohioans who looked into the night sky Saturday evening may have seen an odd string of lights passing just over the horizon from the southwest to the eastern sky.

It was out-of-this-world cool, but it wasn’t aliens.

Elon Musks’ Starlink G4-3 satellite passed through the area around 6:15 p.m., according to the website Findstarlink.com, which tracks the satellites’ progress through the heavens.

The satellite, which looks like a short train of tiny white lights, was visible for about 6 minutes from between 11 and 62 degrees above the horizon.

Multiple people called WOIO to ask about the odd sight.

Starlink provides high-speed internet worldwide, according to the Starlink website.

There are more than 1,600 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to Space.com.

This video was taken by Alban Drenica in Avon Lake.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

