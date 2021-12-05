Traffic
Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier...
The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school.

The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release. “School threats naturally put everyone on edge.”

Those charged include a 14-year-old male student at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, who was charged with a false report or threat of terrorism. Also, a 13-year-old male student at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit, was charged with possession of a weapon in a school weapon free zone. He was given bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and was due in court Dec. 13.

“Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed,” Worthy said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

