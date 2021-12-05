Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Windy, rainy conditions settle in later today and stay with us through early Monday morning.
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving this afternoon. Breezy, with gusts up to 25 mph. High 56 after sunset. TONIGHT: Rain and wind. Temperatures hovering in the mid-50s. MONDAY: Temperatures fall to the 30s through the morning, then staying windy through the day with snow showers possible.
