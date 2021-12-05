Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

UC makes history by landing spot in college football playoffs

UC lands spot in college football playoffs.
UC lands spot in college football playoffs.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -It’s history for the Bearcats – and now Alabama is next.

The UC football team became the first ever group of five conference team to make the college football playoff when the final rankings were revealed on Sunday.

The Bearcats earned the number four seed in the college football playoff rankings and will play top seed Alabama in a national semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

“We want to play the best teams,” said UC quarterback Desmond Ridder of the match-up with Alabama. “At the end of the day, football is football and when that ball goes down, Alabama should be thinking they’re going to get out best and we know that we’re going to get Alabama’s best.”

UC won the American Conference Championship on Saturday against Houston to improve their record to 13-0 on the season – the only undefeated team left in major college football.

The Bearcats join Alabama, Michigan and Georgia in the final playoff rankings. If UC wins, they’ll advance to play the winner of Michigan vs. Georgia in the national championship in Indianapolis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face
Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a...
Tecumseh Public Schools postpones Winter Formal after threat

Latest News

The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st win
Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday returns
Jordan Vallejo
Jordan Vallejo carrying the Carey Blue Devils to the state championship game
A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott
Walleye collect teddy bears for local children in need